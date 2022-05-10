Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $139,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,590. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

