Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $191,000 Position in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
NYSEARCA CTRU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,397. ARK Transparency ETF has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40.
