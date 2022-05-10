Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $204,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $280,032,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $60,532,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 274,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

