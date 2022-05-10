Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,570 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hanger worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

NYSE HNGR traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 8,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,169. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $610.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Hanger (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.