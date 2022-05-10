Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

