Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 330,258 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1,534.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1,125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Snap by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

SNAP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 35,988,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,724,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,445,449 shares of company stock worth $44,639,703.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

