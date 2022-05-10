Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

TPH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 1,426,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

