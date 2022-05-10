Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

