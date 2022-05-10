Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 3.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Lyft worth $104,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 21,713,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.