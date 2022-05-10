Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 464.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,310 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $120.13. 2,248,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

