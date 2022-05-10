Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 283,771 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 627.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,771 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

