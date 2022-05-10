Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 295,850 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 585.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,850 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,245 shares of company stock worth $5,552,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,264,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

