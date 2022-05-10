Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $18.56 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 609.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $24.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.05. The stock had a trading volume of 687,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.59. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $623.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

