Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 435.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,096 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.