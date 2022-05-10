Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 172,675 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 603.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,675 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of TransUnion worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in TransUnion by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,297. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

