Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,280,895 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,280,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.