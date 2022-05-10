Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director James L. Wainscott Purchases 1,000 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.74. 807,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $260.23 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

