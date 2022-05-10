Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paylocity in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.39. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

