PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

