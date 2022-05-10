Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

