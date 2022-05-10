Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi (old) directly using US dollars.

