PegNet Market Cap Hits $141,667.54 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $141,667.54 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00515797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036593 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,181.83 or 2.00501987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.20 or 0.07491034 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars.

