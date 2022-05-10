Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,057,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,666,207. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

