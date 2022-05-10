Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 14.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

