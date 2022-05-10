Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Shares of PPL opened at C$49.18 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

