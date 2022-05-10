Pendle Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $12.44 million and $889,782.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.