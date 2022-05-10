Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PEI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.