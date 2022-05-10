Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.21 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $50.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $781,705. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

PFGC traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,720. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

