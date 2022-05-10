Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 23,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,675,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

