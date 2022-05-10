Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 429,000 Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Augmedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Augmedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

