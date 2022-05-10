Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. MDxHealth SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.