Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,430 shares during the period. FlexShopper makes up 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 6.31% of FlexShopper worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,858. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

FlexShopper Profile (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.