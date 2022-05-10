Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $191.75 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.85 and its 200-day moving average is $265.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

