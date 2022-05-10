Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Qumu worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,804. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 92.92% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

