Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Isoray were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISR. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

Shares of Isoray stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,794. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Isoray (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.