Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 216,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

