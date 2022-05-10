Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

