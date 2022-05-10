Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for approximately 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Perion Network worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.