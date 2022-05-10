Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.