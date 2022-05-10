Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.09. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

