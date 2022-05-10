Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

PMT opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

