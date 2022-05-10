Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 27,284,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

