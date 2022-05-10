Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,005 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,284,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

