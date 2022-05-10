PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 104,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 370,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PharmaCyte Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 647,731 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 309,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

