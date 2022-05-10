Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,231. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

