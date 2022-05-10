Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,974. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

