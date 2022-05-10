Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for 0.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Signature Bank by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.01. 1,170,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,969. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average of $310.43.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

