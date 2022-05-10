Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

