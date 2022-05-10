Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $161.66. 112,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

