Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,290 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after buying an additional 89,963 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.28. 763,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,022. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $155.51 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

